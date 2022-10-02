Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Very lucky escape for driver in overnight crash in Dudley

By Mark MorrisBrierley HillPublished: Comments

Two Black Country fire crews attended a nasty-looking collision in the early hours of this morning.

Two fire crews attended the accident but no injuries were reported.
Two fire crews attended the accident but no injuries were reported.

White Watch from Brierley Hill Fire Station and firefighters from Dudley Fire Station rushed to the scene overnight on October 2 to find a badly damaged car.

Despite the vehicle being badly damaged, no one was injured.

Brierley Hill Fire Station published a small amount of information about about the incident on social media.

They said: "White watch, alongside crews from @WMFSDudley, have attended a road traffic collision this evening, luckily no one was injured. @WestMidsFire #drivesafe #wmfs #RoadSafety."

Brierley Hill
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Mark Morris

By Mark Morris

Group Digital Editor

MNA Group Digital Editor at Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News