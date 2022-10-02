Very lucky escape for driver in overnight crash in Dudley

White Watch from Brierley Hill Fire Station and firefighters from Dudley Fire Station rushed to the scene overnight on October 2 to find a badly damaged car.
Despite the vehicle being badly damaged, no one was injured.
Brierley Hill Fire Station published a small amount of information about about the incident on social media.
They said: "White watch, alongside crews from @WMFSDudley, have attended a road traffic collision this evening, luckily no one was injured. @WestMidsFire #drivesafe #wmfs #RoadSafety."
