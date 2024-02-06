Business as usual as Brierley Hill Market gets a makeover

The front of Brierley Hill Market will undergo a transformation, with contractors moving in on February 26.

However business is expect to be unaffected as stalls and traders will continue working while the improvements take place.

Some of the traders at the front will move further inside the market hall and both entrances will remain open while the work progresses over a number of weeks.

Work will take place on the glass roof and some of the interior steel structures at the front of the market.

The project is part of the ongoing refurbishment of High Street and funded by The High Streets Heritage Action Zones and Historic England, and is a government funded project aimed at helping the recovery of local high streets.

Brierley Hill councillor Adam Davies said: "The Market is at the heart of Brierley Hill and people have been saying for a long time they would like to see the building improved as part of the ongoing regeneration in the town.

"This exciting phase of works will give the front of the building a complete refresh and reinstate some of the original heritage features that make the building so unique.

"Some stalls will be moving to different locations inside the market for the duration of the work - but the main thing to remember is that all traders are still open and there will be access from the front and rear of the market throughout."