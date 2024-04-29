Data journalism: The Black Country has one of the highest rates of fuel poverty in the country

It comes as an energy charity warns the Government must do more to stop fuel poverty remaining a "fact of life".

Energy prices skyrocketed from the end of 2021 due to reduced supply and geopolitical issues, such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine, putting more pressure on hard-up households.

This is how these events affected parts of the region, according to the latest data.

Wolverhampton

Latest estimates from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities suggest 24,991 households in Wolverhampton were living in fuel poverty in 2022 - 23 per cent of the 108,855 households in the area.

This gives Wolverhampton one of the highest rates in the country, far above the England average of 13.1 per cent.

Estimates suggest there were 32 neighbourhoods across the country where half of households were suffering fuel poverty – including three in Wolverhampton.

In addition, there were 574 neighbourhoods where at least a third of households were living in fuel poverty, with 22 of them in Wolverhampton.

Walsall

The estimates suggest 24,371 households in Walsall were living in fuel poverty in 2022 - 21 per cent of the 116,132 households in the area.

This also gives Walsall one of the highest rates in the country, again well above the English average.

As referenced above, the estimates suggest there were 32 neighbourhoods across the country where half of households were suffering fuel poverty – including one in Walsall.

Out of 574 neighbourhoods where at least a third of households were living in fuel poverty, 16 of them were in Walsall.

Sandwell

It's a similar situation for Sandwell. The figures suggest 29,683 households in Sandwell were living in fuel poverty in 2022 - 22 per cent of the 134,723 households in the area.

This too gives Sandwell one of the highest rates in the country.

Out of 574 neighbourhoods where at least a third of households were living in fuel poverty, 18 of them were in Sandwell.

Dudley

Dudley doesn't appear to be in as bad a shape as the rest of the Black Country, but a fifth of households are thought to be living in fuel poverty.

The numbers suggest 26,711 households in Dudley were living in fuel poverty in 2022 - 18.8 per cent of the 141,762 households in the area.

This puts Dudley above the nationwide average of 13.1 per cent.

Out of 574 neighbourhoods where at least a third of households were living in fuel poverty, 10 of them were in Dudley.

Context

Nationally, 3.2 million households were estimated to be in fuel poverty in 2022, a similar figure to the year before.

Households are judged to be in fuel poverty if they are below the poverty line and living in a house with an energy efficiency rating of D or worse.

Adam Scorer, chief executive of the National Energy Action fuel poverty charity said: "This data shows how fuel poverty hits different parts of England harder – areas with the lowest incomes and draughtiest homes."

He cautioned the Government should not consider the energy crisis over.

Mr Scorer continued: "Bills remain far higher than pre-crisis levels. Households remain dangerously exposed to volatile wholesale energy prices because of how draughty our homes are and how weak household finances have become. Energy debt has reached record levels."

The charity is calling for a social tariff for those on the lowest incomes, alongside help for those in debt and greater investment in improving the energy efficiency of homes.

West Midlands

The West Midlands was the worst-hit region, with 19.6 per cent of households in fuel poverty. It had seven of the top 10 local authority areas, with Stoke topping the league table at 24.7 per cent.

It was followed by Yorkshire and the Humber, with 17 per cent of households in fuel poverty.

Meanwhile, the South East (9.7 per cent), East of England (10 per cent) and London (10.4 per cent) had the lowest levels.

A spokesperson for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said: "Today’s figures show our energy bill support schemes and progress in making homes more energy efficient have protected hundreds of thousands of households from fuel poverty.

"Almost half of all homes in England now at an EPC rating of C or above, up from 14 per cent in 2010.

"We do recognise the cost-of-living challenges families are facing, which is why we’re spending £108 billion supporting households with their bills, including targeted support for those who need it through the £150 Warm Home Discount."