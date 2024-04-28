Three arrested on suspicion of robbery after 'armed police' incident in Sedgley

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police said armed officers assisted local police in the arrest of three suspected robbers at an address in Sedgley on Sunday morning.

Officers were seen outside an address on Highfields Road, Sedgley at around 11.30am on Sunday morning.

During the incident, a vehicle was also seized by police.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "Firearms officers have assisted local officers at an address in Highfields Road, Sedgley at around 11.30am.

"Three people have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and a vehicle has been seized."