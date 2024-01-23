Black Country chip shop up for auction - with three-bedroom home attached

Finns Fish Bar at 14 Jews Lane in Upper Gornal, comprises a freehold hot food takeaway with a three-bedroom self-contained home at the rear.

Ian Tudor, commercial auction director at Bond Wolfe, said: “The property is considered an excellent opportunity for a continuation of its existing use with comfortable living accommodation, or other alternative uses subject to any necessary planning permission.

“Either option is sure to attract bidders, whether they are investors, developers or those keen to establish their own business, when this property comes up for sale at our auction on Thursday, February 8."

The property, which is being sold with vacant possession upon completion, features a detached single-storey fish and chip shop with high specification fittings, with a main trade area, rear food preparation area and stores with staff WCs.

Mr Tudor said: “To the rear there is an extension which we understand was added approximately 14 years ago, providing well-presented and self-contained living accommodation comprising three bedrooms, a lounge, kitchen and bathroom, with double glazed UPVC windows and gas fired central heating.”

The fish bar

Outside there is forecourt parking to the front and rear bricked garden and separate brick-built store.

The fish and chip shop occupies a prominent position fronting the northern side of the B175 Jews Lane just south of its junction with the A459.

Mr Tudor added: “The property is situated within a well-established residential area and is considered to have an excellent immediate catchment area for trade for its existing use.”

Finns Fish Bar is one of 192 lots listed for Bond Wolfe’s next auction, which will start at the earlier time of 8.30am.