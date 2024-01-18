Students put town on the map with art exhibition

The exhibition, led by local artist Tom Hicks, will be held next week at the newly-refurbished Brierley Hill Library.

The collaboration has been between Brierley Hill Cultural Consortium, working with Dudley College Aspired Campus Art & Design students, to create a module in their curriculum that highlights the iconic parts of Brierley Hill that surround the campus.

Artist Tom and studio Eighty3 Design gave talks and walks with the students to identify interesting landmarks and look at branding for a town that had previously had none.

Using these insights and observations the students created art works to show in a joint exhibition with Tom and also be printed on ephemera (collectible memorabilia that is was for a short term purpose), like postcards, posters, tote bags and other goods.

This project is now embedded into the curriculum for the college and future students who attend the course each year, to create new images, sculptures and prints annually as the town evolves.

Funded by Historic England as part of the Heritage Action Zone, working with Brierley Hill Community Forum and Dudley Council, the work will now go on display again after a successful show last year at the college.

Next week's exhibition 'POP UP SHOP' and gallery will be at the library on the High Street during the afternoons of Monday, January 22 and Friday, January 26.

Visitor can come along and meet the students from this years intake who will be manning the show as part of a work experience module.