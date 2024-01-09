Dudley bus station to close from Sunday with services moving to temporary stops

Bus passengers will have to check where their services will be stopping as the new bus station is built.

The current bus station is to be demolished and will be closed for around 18 months while construction of the new interchange takes place.

Whilst the redevelopment takes place, services using the bus station will need to use temporary stops on Tower Street, Ednam Road, Priory Road, New Street, Castle Street and The Broadway.

Dudley Bus Station is set to be demolished

There will be timetable changes due to the stop changes.

For locations of the new stops and timetables visit nxbus.co.uk/west-midlands/service-updates

The "out-of-date" bus station will be replaced with a new interchange offering a "modern, accessible environment" and "seamless connections" between bus and Metro services.

The project is being led by Transport for West Midlands (TfWM), which is part of the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA), in partnership with Dudley Council.

As part of the Wednesbury to Brierley Hill Metro extension, TfWM hopes the Interchange – set to open in 2025 – will better connect the people of Dudley to leisure and job opportunities across the region, as well as providing a modern gateway to the town for visitors.

Funding for the interchange was awarded to the WMCA by the Department for Transport via the City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement.

The work is being carried out alongside the development of phase one of the Wednesbury to Brierley Hill Metro extension which is being delivered for TfWM by Midland Metro Alliance.