Milestone for restoration of iconic cone as glass dome installed

The half a tonne dome, measuring 1.6m in diameter, was carefully manoeuvred into position to crown the Wordsley landmark and was given a civic seal of approval by the Mayor of Dudley.

The Dudley Council-run venue has been undergoing an essential but sensitive restoration, which is now just months away from completion.

In total, £1.5million has been invested in the building to repoint the entire structure from top to bottom, both inside and out, with authentic lime mortar. New cast iron windows have been forged to replace the non historic wooden windows.

Drone shot of the Red House Glass Cone, Wordsley, with its new glass dome

Councillor Andrea Goddard, Mayor of Dudley, said: "The cone is iconic; it stands proudly to remind us of its role in the historic glassmaking industry.