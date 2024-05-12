Coseley factory fire blamed on coal dust two years after similar blaze on same road

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The blaze at Anchor Road, Coseley, began at 1.40pm on Wednesday and West Midlands Fire Service crews were there 24 hours.

The fire, involving coal dust, came two years after a similar fire involving coal dust on the same road which created a plume of smoke which could be seen for miles.

On Wednesday, crews from Dudley, Tipton, Willenhall, Fallings Park and Wolverhampton stations responded to the fire which spread to the unit's roof.

Everyone was evacuated from the site before they arrived and a roll call confirmed everyone was accounted for. There are no casualties.

A West Midlands Fire Service spokesman told the Express & Star: "The fire involved coal dust in machinery used to produce coal. The cause was accidental. "

On May 18, 2022, residents were told to close their windows due to another fire on Anchor Road.

The fire service warned: "Six fire crews are tackling a fire involving 100 tonnes of coal dust in a yard. We are dealing with the incident, located on Anchor Road, but we ask that residents in the area close their doors and windows until the smoke clears."