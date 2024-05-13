Traffic diversions for Lower Gornal roadworks

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Ruiton Street, in Lower Gornal, will be shut from the Stickley Lane junction, the Five Ways Island to Holloway Street for carriageway repairs in the vicinity from May 16 to May 21.

Traffic will be diverted via the island to Robert Street, Jews Lane, Kent Street, Hill Street, Duke Street, Lawnswood Road, Thornleigh, Kennedy Crescent, Wood Road, Bird Street, Brook Street and Summer Lane.

There will be access to the front of properties and the emergency services.