Black Country couple hit national headlines after surprise dance school proposal

Senior coach Lauren Bollans and her partner Callum Goodby, from Dudley, had their moment in the spotlight once again after Lauren was given the shock of her life in an amazing surprise proposal.

Lauren, who is 21 from Coseley, was called onto the stage of Dormston's Mill Theatre to receive a special 'thank-you' following a performance on Saturday– little did she know that Callum was about to appear from the sidelines to pop the question.

Now, the couple's proposal has made national headlines after it surfaced on Tuesday ITV 6pm news, with Sameena Ali Khan and Steve Clamp calling the event a "lovely moment".

The happy couple appeared on the ITV evening news with Sameena Ali-Khan and Steve Clamp. Photo: ITV News

During the ITV show, Sameena said: "It's a lovely moment, isn't it? A fantastic bunch of flowers. He went down on one knee. He got it all right didn't he."

The presenters then wished them both a happy life together before jokingly saying "Wait until they find out how much it's going to cost".

As well as ITV, the couple also appeared on BBC Radio West Midlands talking about the proposal.

Huge cheers and applause erupted across the theatre in celebration following the proposal, with the couple being coated as celebratory glitter cannons were fired across the stage.

Talking about the proposal, Natalie Bolton, who runs the dance school based at the Holbourn Centre in Sedgley, said: "Lauren has been with us since she was nine years old. She's grown up with the academy being a dancer, helper, assistant teacher and now a teacher inspiring all our dancers.

"Callum thought it would be the perfect place to pop the question. I was ready to burst holding on to that secret."

The happy couple hopes to get married in the next couple of years, but are putting house shopping first.

The moment was captured perfectly by On Pointe Photography in images that have documented Lauren's complete surprise.

Lauren has been with NNCA for 12 years and also works as a year one teacher at Tameside Primary Academy in Wednesbury.

Callum, who hails for Dudley and works at Iris Commercials Limited in Cradley as a mechanic, revealed the pair met through friends in between the two Covid lockdowns.