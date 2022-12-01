Charity fundraisers prepare to perform their own Black Country Nativity Play

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 30/11/22.Members of Black Country Radio, Christine Edwards, Paul Essom, Billy Spakemon and Keith Horsfall look forward to their production of A Black Country Nativity....

Fundraiser Billy Spakemon and friends have been raising money all year for Russells Hall Hospital Neo-Natal and Children's Department, and the play at Red by Night, Brierley Hill Waterfront, is the final charity event.

Genders have been changed, locations altered and other comedy characters implanted into the the traditional Christmas story, which will be performed live at 5pm on Sunday, December 11.

Billy, from Black Country Radio, said: "We have raised over £16,000 already for the children's ward. The money will go to some brand new training dolls, and the nativity play will finish the year off nicely.