In pictures: First Dudley Pride event branded a success after crowds flock to enjoy themselves

Colourful flags and rainbow stalls lined the streets around Stone Street Square as Dudley held its first ever outdoor pride event on Saturday, complete with funfair and family friendly activities.

Drag queen Trixie Lee entertained the crowds with some stirring crowd participation and inspiring words. There were performances by, among others, The X Factor finalist Georgia Burgess, Birmingham’s Rainbow Voices Choir and word of mouth DJ Stuart Ojelay.

Trixie Lee at Dudley Pride

Baga Chipz headlined the Dudley Council-run event. The RuPaul's Drag Race UK star, actress, singer-songwriter, comedian, ex-page three model and ladies darts champion entertained with live vocals, comedy and dazzling costumes.

Baga Chipz at Dudley Pride

The atmosphere was warm, welcoming and friendly with people of all ages filling the performance marquee and spilling out into Stone Street itself.

Dudley Pride

Councillor Hilary Bills, Mayor of Dudley, said: "Dudley Pride was an absolutely glorious event. The atmosphere was so warm and positive. Everyone felt welcome and included and safe.

Dudley Pride

"The performers were fantastic and the crowds were 100 per cent behind them, joining in with gusto."

Shut Us Up at Dudley Pride

She added: "I'm so glad we were able to show our support for the LGBTQ+ community and make this a day to remember."

Dudley Pride

The event was made possible due to Commonwealth Games Legacy Funding and event sponsors Midtherm Powder Coating, Harry Jones Funfairs and Connect2Dudley.

The Samaritans at Dudley Pride