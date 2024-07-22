Watch: Black Country boozer's big refurb gets big thumbs up from regulars old and new

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Bell Inn on Delph Road, Brierley Hill has officially reopened having been closed for several years before getting a huge refurb thanks to Black Country builder, Simon Glear.

The refit saw the pub, once an important part of the 'Delph run' pub crawl, receive a completely new interior and exterior garden space, which the first new customers agree is 'beautiful.'

Tracy Rodgers will operate the new pub for years to come

Keith and Irene Pritchard, of Brierley Hill, have been watching the pub transform in front of their eyes.

Keith said: "We have been watching the building works going on for about three years. We honestly thought it was going to be flats.

"When we saw that it was going to be a pub we were excited. We think it's lovely, it's really nice. These types of pubs are the only place you can really sit down and socialise."