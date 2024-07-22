Spirit of the Games to be celebrated with events at shopping centre

The Merry Hill Shopping Centre in Brierley Hill is marking the summer of sport with two weeks of free-to-attend sporting activities for children aged four and older and which will run at the same time as the Olympic Games in Paris.

Merry Hill’s free event programme builds on from the success of the past two years of the centre’s summer sporting events and is another opportunity for visitors to jump into the action.

Running from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, August 11 between 11am and 3pm each day, visitors can take part in a range of sporting activities located inside a pop-up sports stadium in Merry Hill’s central event space on the Lower Mall opposite M&S and Mango, with no booking required.

The centre said the activities will help keep kids entertained over the school holidays and give visitors even more ways to enjoy their time at the centre, while uniting the community and showcasing local organisations.

Through partnerships with local organisations such as The Albion Foundation, GKR Karate, and Paul Campbell's Karate Academy, visitors will be able to get involved in karate demonstrations, blind football, volleyball, table tennis and even air hockey for the ultimate showdown between friends and family.

Visitors can also get involved in Olympics-themed crafting and art therapy, as well as children’s yoga with Wild Earth Movement, the centre’s local environmental partner.

Team Pumpkin Boxing is another local organisation that will have a hand in adding more to this year’s events, with the team on hand for drop-in sessions to teach young visitors some beginner boxing moves and fitness skills, as well as the health and mental wellbeing benefits they can bring.

The event series will feature other Olympic sports, including table tennis, gymnastics, BMX freestyling, and the newest sport to join the Olympics roster, breakdancing, with professional dancers on hand to teach techniques and put on performances throughout the day themselves.

Centre manager Jonathan Poole said: "This summer, hot off the heels of EURO 2024 and Wimbledon, and with the Olympic Games Paris 2024 getting underway, we’re bringing the feel-good factor of sports to Merry Hill, to unite our community and get everyone up and active with a host of free, fun and accessible events at the heart of the centre.

“Whether people are coming along for shopping or trying out the new leisure mall, make some time to visit our sporting event too, they’re a great way to try out a real range of sports and activities, we can’t wait to see our visitors try something new."

For more information and the complete schedule of events, go to mymerryhill.co.uk/whats-on/merry-hill-at-the-games