Plans to bring bears back to Dudley Zoo dropped - in favour of reindeer attraction

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Bosses had hoped to reinstate European brown bears in the old Grade II listed Lubetkin Bear Ravine, after a 40-year break, and pioneer a new family after a public vote.

But after a major £200,000 revamp of the paddock designed by Berthold Lubetkin in the 1930s, a decision was taken to move the zoo's reindeer herd into it instead.

Now known as Reindeer Ravine, it is home to the 12-strong herd including five calves which were born earlier this year - Koda, Flynn, Flora, Robin and Sven.

Zoo director Derek Grove says he is delighted with the new-look ravine after the pandemic resulted in a major rethink of the original scheme.

"Bringing back the bears was the original plan, but Covid changed a lot of things. This was the main driver along with financial considerations.