Road re-opens after crash partially blocks high street

By Eleanor LawsonDudleyPublished:

A car crash blocked a high street and caused buses to be diverted while a woman was assisted by ambulance crews.

The collision happened near the junction of High Street and Canal Street in Amblecote. Photo: Google.

The crash in Amblecote involved one car just before 9am, at the junction of Canal Street and High Street.

One woman was assessed by an ambulance crew, but was discharged at the scene.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a single vehicle road traffic collision at the junction of Canal Street and High Street at 8.58am. One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a woman who following assessment, was able to be discharged at the scene."

The road has now been fully re-opened and buses have resumed their usual services.

West Midlands Police has been approached for comment.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

