Making history: Black Country Living Museum celebrates 11 millionth visitor

Dudley’s Black Country Living Museum has now welcomed more than 11 million visitors since opening its doors in 1978.

The award-winning open-air museum, which tells stories from the Industrial Revolution through to the 1960s, gave a special welcome to its 11 millionth visitor, Ian Castelino, when he visited on April 25.

The school teacher, who was in the UK on a two-week holiday from Bangalore, India, was joined on his first ever day out at the museum with his brother-in-law.

The museum's 1950s bobby on the beat and brickmaker greeted them, letting them know that while Ian’s brother-in-law had been visitor 10,999,999, it was Ian who made the milestone.

Mr Castelino said he was delighted to be announced the museum’s 11 millionth visitor, questioning whether it was a late April Fool’s Day prank before thanking the museum.