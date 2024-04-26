Express & Star
Making history: Black Country Living Museum celebrates 11 millionth visitor

It was a surprising day for a visitor to the region's heritage open-air museum after he hit a special landmark number.

By James Vukmirovic
Published
Last updated
Ian Castelino (centre) poses with costumed characters after becoming the 11 millionth visitor to the Black Country Living Museum

Dudley’s Black Country Living Museum has now welcomed more than 11 million visitors since opening its doors in 1978.

The award-winning open-air museum, which tells stories from the Industrial Revolution through to the 1960s, gave a special welcome to its 11 millionth visitor, Ian Castelino, when he visited on April 25.

The school teacher, who was in the UK on a two-week holiday from Bangalore, India, was joined on his first ever day out at the museum with his brother-in-law.

The museum's 1950s bobby on the beat and brickmaker greeted them, letting them know that while Ian’s brother-in-law had been visitor 10,999,999, it was Ian who made the milestone.

Mr Castelino said he was delighted to be announced the museum’s 11 millionth visitor, questioning whether it was a late April Fool’s Day prank before thanking the museum.

