Renovation work on £15m home of ex-Baggies owner spooked military horses

A total of five military horses were spooked when rubble crashed onto the floor during renovation work on the multi-millionaire businessman's town house resulting in four service staff being thrown from their mount.

Former Baggies chairman Jeremy Peace e at The Hawthorns in 2006.

Three soldiers and a cyclist were injured as the animals galloped through the streets smashing into cars, a taxi and a double-decker tourist bus on Wednesday morning.

Two horses on the loose in London near Aldwych on Wednesday Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

The mayhem is being blamed on noise from work on a basement extension at the Peace family's five-floor Belgravia home close to the Bangladesh High Commission and the Argentine and Mexican Embassies.

The drama began near Buckingham Palace Road where witnesses saw a serviceman thrown from his horse, and one of the loose animals crashed into a taxi waiting outside the Clermont Hotel shattering the windows. Another of the animals crashed into a tour bus, smashing the windscreen.

Two horses were then seen running in the road near Aldwych, one of which appeared to be covered in blood.

The horses rampaged for six miles before they were finally rounded up in Limehouse in the east London area at about 10.30am by City of London Police. The injured horses animals were checked over by a vet before being transported to the Army's camp.

Former Baggies owner Jeremy Peace pictured when he arrived in 2002

Mr Peace, aged 67, joined the Baggies board as a non-executive director in 2000 and became chairman in June 2002 before eventually selling the club to Chinese businessman Guochuan Lai for £200m eight years ago when the club was still in the Premier League.

While his wife Karen Loderick-Peace, aged 48,who was often at his side at The Hawthorns recently appeared in the ITV reality show Real Housewives of Jersey.

Karen Loderick-Peace at The Hawthorns in 2008

Jordan Pettitt, aged 26, a news agency worker, said: “The A4 at the Aldwych is usually pretty busy and it suddenly just fell silent. There was no traffic on the roads and all of a sudden we could hear some clattering of hooves just at the top of the road. Then coming down the top of the road were these two horses.

“They were coming down at quite a speed. They bolted southbound down the A4.

“Then as they came past me at some speed, they went straight down to the bottom of the road where it meets Fleet Street.

“The traffic lights were at red with a few buses and some taxis waiting there. These horses came hurtling down past the pedestrian crossing at that moment. Then the black horse collided with a black taxi.”