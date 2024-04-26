Tributes to Dudley councillors stepping down at this year's elections

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A cabinet member, some long-standing councillors and former mayors are among those not seeking re-election on polling day when every council seat will be up for grabs.

Fellow councillors have been paying tribute to colleagues who will no longer walk the corridors of power in Dudley.

Councillor Ruth Buttery, who is the Conservative member for Hayley Green and Cradley South as well as cabinet member for children’s services, is the most high-profile departure.

Council leader, Councillor Patrick Harley, said: “She has been a brilliant cabinet member, she inherited a department that needed a lot of change and reform.

“Ruth has driven a lot of that change and has brought a great deal of respect to that role, she is the best cabinet member for children’s services I have seen.”

Former cabinet member and mayor, Councillor Michael Evans (Sedgley) has been a Conservative councillor since being elected in 2000.

Councillor Harley said: “Mike has worked tirelessly over the years, not just for Sedgley but also for the Conservative group right across the borough and will be truly missed.”

Another former mayor who will not be back after the election is Labour’s Councillor Margaret Aston who has served as a councillor for 29 years and represents Castle and Priory.

Dudley Labour leader, Councillor Pete Lowe, said: “Underneath a soft exterior we have a firebrand, somebody who defeated the BNP, when we had the scourge of the far right she had the tenacity to defeat them.”

Former Labour council leader Councillor Qadar Zada (Netherton, Woodside and St Andrews) was first elected in 2011.

Councillor Hilary Bills said: “You either loved him or hated him but you could not be indifferent to him, if he was your friend he was the greatest friend you could ever have.”

Marian Howard, elected to represent Coseley East in 2022 for Labour, is leaving the council.

Councillor Judy Foster said: “Marian has been an absolute asset to the party in chairing our Dudley Women’s Forum, helping get more women to stand for council.”

Another departure is Labour’s Councillor Chris Barnett has represented Quarry Bank and Dudley Wood since 2018.

Councillor Jackie Cowell said: “Chris has been a great asset to myself and our ward, he has boundless energy. He has led on social media campaigning and has had some important successes.”

Conservative councillors Angus Lees (Pedmore and Stourbridge East), Jonathan Elliot (Halesowen South) and Adrian Hughes (Independent, Upper Gornal and Woodsetton) are also not seeking re-election on May 2.