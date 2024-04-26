Carol hanging up her scissors after 61 years but still keeping it in family

She opened Carol-Anns when she was nearly 18 and will turn 69 in June. It has become a much-loved meeting place in Clifton Street in the Old Quarter, with many customers having been there since the start.

And what has made the business doubly special is the fact her son Jason runs the barber's next door to Carol's shop, and has done as J and R's Gents Stylists for 23 years. He was trained by his father Roger and worked with him before he died, hence the R in the J and R. To add to that, the venue will become a coffee lounge run by Jason's partner Gemma.

Carol had a celebration of the shop on Tuesday when friends, customers and family popped in to wish her well. They included her mother Lily, aged 90. who still helps out at the salon.