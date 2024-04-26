RSPCA appeal for information after two swans killed and seven eggs destroyed

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The RSPCA released the appeal after a number of high-profile incidents that has seen swans scared, injured or in the worst cases, killed, after being targeted with pellet guns.

The incidents, which all took place around the Dudley area over the last few months, have so far seen at least two swans killed and seven eggs destroyed.

RSPCA inspector Laura Brewerton, who is investigating for the animal welfare charity, said: "We're encouraging everyone to show kindness to wildlife.

"We share our space with a variety of wild animals. Every kind of animal deserves our care and respect. Sadly we’re aware of wild birds being shot in Dudley and surrounding areas. An x-ray of a dead swan found at Fens Pool Nature Reserve on April 10 showed a gun pellet in the head."

"Concerned wildlife lovers have told us she was a mother leaving behind seven eggs that sadly didn’t survive because of how long she had been off the nest.

"A distressed male swan was seen calling for the female while trying to protect the nest when her body was found."

Parkes Hall Road, where one of the swans were found dead

Another attack, which took place on March 29 on Parkes Hall Pool Reservoir, near Parkes Hall Road, Dudley, saw the RSPCA discover a swan that had two pellets lodged into it's neck. The injured bird was taken for rehabilitation, however it's partner was found dead nearby.

Ms Brewerton added: "Thankfully we were able to rescue another shot swan on March 29 near a reservoir off Parkes Hall Road who had two pellets in the neck and had to go for rehabilitation.

"The swan’s partner was unfortunately found dead nearby."

The RSPCA are now asking anyone with information relating to the attacks to get in touch with them via their appeal line on 03001238018, quoting reference number 01247921.