Police are trying to trace this girl

She was last seen outside The Woodman pub on Thursday evening.

Witnesses have described the girl as being very distressed before she got into a grey SUV type car on Saltwells Road at around 7pm.

Police say inquiries continue in a bid to trace the car, its registered keeper and the driver.

A CCTV image of the girl has been released in the hope someone will recognise her and come forward.

She is described as being around 14-years-old with dark brown hair and was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans and a long sleeved white top.

Anyone with information on her identity or whereabouts is asked to get in touch with West Midlands Police.

Call 101 or message on live chat via the police force's website.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Callers won’t be asked their names and calls cannot be traced.