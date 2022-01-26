Amdram group limbering up to stage first panto in almost three years

Ombersley Dramatic Society is preparing to stage Dick Whittington

Ombersley Dramatic Society relocated for rehearsals and performances to Hartlebury Parish Hall before the pandemic began but were unable to take to the stage because of restrictions.

Now, having been in rehearsal since September, they are preparing to stage Dick Whittington from January 26 to January 29 with curtain up at 7.30pm each day and including a matinee performance on the Saturday (January 29) at 2.30pm.

David Vass, society secretary who also takes the part of Dame Sarah Whittington in the production, said: "We are still aware of the pandemic and although the hall can hold 140 people at a time we are limiting numbers to 100.

"We have about 20 cast members who will be on stage and four back-stage.

"Our last production was a play two years ago and due to the pandemic we had to cancel another in 2020.

"This will be our first performance since before Covid restrictions were introduced.

"The pantomime will also be our first big performance at Hartlebury Parish Hall and we are hoping to come back with a big bang.

"We have really had to feel our feet while preparing for the production but feel we have produced something people will really enjoy."

King Rat, the baddie, is played by Tom Oliver, and Dick Whittington by Lucy Middleton with Sophie Williams taking the role as Tiddles the cat.

Director and producer David Goode and assistant producer Pauline Boyce are also enthusiastic about the pantomime and said that they were "hoping that people would be in good voice for the audience participation sessions".

Tickets costing £10 for adults and £8 for children under 16 are available by calling Chris Marsh on 01905 774210 or by emailing chris.marsh10@btinternet.com.