'I'm doing this for my mum' 62-year-old reaches Miss Great Britain finals

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Dudley resident Deborah Robbin-Giles will be raising money all year in preparation for the snazzy show's conclusion, including running a mile-a-day in May, and will be raising money for Cancer Research UK and children's charity Alex's Wish after witnessing her late mother battle Ovarian cancer in 1995.

It's not the first time beauty queen Deborah has been in the running for the first place podium, after qualifying for the same event last year but was unable to attend due to sickness.

Miss Great Britain is the UK's oldest pageant, first named 'Bathing Beauty Queen' in the summer of 1945, becoming an annual event that took place across various seaside resorts in the 1950s and early 1960s, before becoming a televised staple competition.

It's the second time Deborah has made it to the finals, but she missed 2023's event due to illness

The classic category see's women over 45 compete to take the top spot by battling it out in a mixture of categories including swimwear, day-wear and an interview segment, before ending with the grand finale in an evening dress.

Deborah, 62, now a published children's author and Cancer Research UK Ambassador, said: "I spent a lot of time being a carer for family members, and my main career in the ambulance service meant I never really got the chance to dress up day-to-day.

"But this event really gives me a chance to have a real pamper, get my hair done, have a makeover and wear some wonderful outfits.

"My main inspiration is my dear mum who lost her life to cancer when I was younger, I'm sure - wherever she is - she's looking down on me with pride.

"It's a special community to be part of, meeting all the lovely ladies that im competing with is wonderful, I just really enjoy everything about it.

"I was supposed to be at the final last year but I came down with a bug and thought it would be really unfair to risk the health of my fellow participants.

"Of course I would love to win but for me what's important is the money we all raise for people that really need it, the organisers do a brilliant job of supporting people in need."

Deborah raised over £1,200 for Cancer Research UK and Alex's Wish, after walking one mile per day for the month of May.

Last year Deborah raised £1,800 across the months leading up to the 2023 final and hopes to beat that this year, but said she understands times are tougher so 'any amount raised is a win'.

She added: "The thing is that the people who donate are Dudley locals, friends and family, so I don't want anyone to feel pressured to donate, but I do hope to smash last year's total.

"At the end of the day whatever I manage to raise will do some good for people facing hardships."

The Grand Final will take place on October 17 and 18 in Leicester, which will see 75 women go toe-to-toe for the coveted titles, 40 ladies will vie for the title of Miss Great Britain 2024, while 35 contestants will compete for the coveted titles of Ms. Great Britain and Ms Great Britain Classic.