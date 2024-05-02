Alexander O'Neal postpones Dudley concert due to 'minor medical issue'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The American singer-songwriter has been forced to postpone his Time To Say Farewell Tour this weekend due to a 'minor health issue'.

The singer was due to appear at the Dudley Borough Halls on Saturday, but has postponed the performance on the advice of his personal doctors.

Dudley Borough Halls confirmed that despite the setback, "a rescheduled date for the show will be confirmed as soon as possible".

On X, Dudley Borough Halls said: "We regret to announce that Alexander O'Neal's concert at Dudley Town Hall on Saturday, May 4, has unfortunately been postponed on the advice of Mr O'Neal's doctors due to a minor medical issue.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused due to the postponement. A rescheduled date for the show will be confirmed as soon as possible."

The singer said that he is 'so sorry' to be missing the weekend's shows, going on to thank everyone for the support that has been shown over his 50-year career.

On X, Alexander O'Neal said: "I am so sorry to be missing this weekend's shows, but I can't wait to be back on stage with my band to join you in celebrating nearly 50 years of music.

"I'm so grateful to my fans for joining us on this journey and for their unwavering support. Much love, Alex."