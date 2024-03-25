'Minor collision' on M6 causing miles of traffic during rush hour

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

One of four lanes was closed on the northbound carriageway as a result of the incident between Junction 4a for the M42 and J5 for Birmingham/Sutton Coldfield.

National Highways reported a "minor collision" on the road at around 7.50am on Monday.

There were delays of around 45 minutes, with traffic tailing back for five miles.

Around five miles of traffic can be seen tailing back from the incident. Photo: Motorway Cameras

Drivers have been advised to seek alternative routes if possible and allow extra time for their journeys.