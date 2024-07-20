See inside town's police station listed on Rightmove – complete with holding cells for suspects
Pictures reveal the inner workings of a town's police station which has been put up for sale – featuring holding cells and a custody suite.
Sutton Coldfield's Police Station on Lichfield Road is on the market and has been listed on property website Rightmove.
The building, which boasts four storeys and spans across 1.153 acres, features a reception, offices, locker rooms and on-site parking.
On the property listing, the location of the police station features as a selling point.