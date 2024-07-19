Crime campaigner's shock after 'for sale' sign appears outside police station

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Jay Singh-Sohal said he was taken by surprise when the sign appeared outside Sutton Coldfield police station over the weekend.

Simon Foster, West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner, assured residents that officers would be moving to a smaller base within the grounds of the existing police station, that would be accessible from Anchorage Road.

"We want to reassure residents in Sutton Coldfield that the public contact office, neighbourhood and response officers will relocate to their new base, before the current site is sold," he said.