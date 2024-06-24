Busy Sutton Coldfield service station in auction from £1.85m

The Whynot Service Station on Reddicap Heath Road will have a guide price of more than £1.85 million in the livestreamed auction on Thursday, July 11.

Ian Tudor, commercial auction director at Bond Wolfe, explained that property included a petrol filling station with convenience store, an MOT centre, valeting bay, residential accommodation and parcel lockers

Mr Tudor said: “This is a prominent and well-let freehold motor trade investment property with healthy current rental income of £174,520.

“The location is within a well-established residential neighbourhood within the popular and affluent town of Sutton Coldfield.

“This is excellent trading position for the property’s existing use and may be considered suitable for future development, subject to any necessary planning permission.”

The property includes a canopied forecourt, four-pump layout with access from and to Reddicap Heath Road.

The MOT centre has an entrance lobby, reception and waiting area, customer toilet, and extensive MOT workshop bay with vehicle lift, plus an internal vehicle valeting bay.

The petrol forecourt and convenience store are rented by KV Convenience for £101,400 a year, and the vehicle repair workshop is rented by VRS Auto for £20,160 a year.

The car valeting bay is rented by Reddicap Car Care for £20,160 a year, and the living accommodation is rented by Care and Alliance for £24,000 a year.

All the rents are on 15-year leases ending in 2037.

The Whynot Service Station is among194 lots that are appearing in the auction, which will start at 8.30am.