Man dies and woman arrested after car collision on busy junction

The collision happened around 10.20pm at the the junction of Boldmere Road and Redacre Road in Sutton Coldfield and saw a woman arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called at 10.23pm and sent two ambulances and two paramedic officers to the scene, with the first ambulance arriving in six minutes.

They found a pedestrian who was being given basic life support from West Midlands Fire Service firefighters, but was confirmed as dead at the scene.

The second male pedestrian was also treated for minor injuries, but did not want to go to hospital and was discharged at the scene, as was the female driver of the car, who was assessed by medics, but found to have no injuries.

She was subsequently arrested by officers from West Midlands Police and remains in custody at present.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman says: “On arrival, crews found one pedestrian, a man, who was receiving basic life support from fire colleagues.

“Sadly, it quickly became clear could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The second pedestrian, also a man, was treated by ambulance staff for minor injuries but did not wish to go to hospital and so was given self-care advice and discharged at the scene.

“The driver of the car, a woman, was assessed by medics but was not injured and so was discharged at the scene."

West Midlands Police have confirmed that an investigation has begun into the incident, with anyone who may have information or footage asked to get in touch with the force.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We are appealing for information after a pedestrian died following a collision last night in Sutton Coldfield.

"We were called to the junction of Boldmere Road and Redacre Road in Sutton Coldfield, at around 10.20pm, after a car collided with man.

"A man was treated at the scene but despite the best efforts of ambulance colleagues, he sadly died.

"A woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody.

"As we continue our investigation we are appealing to any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage to come forward.

"You can do this by contacting our Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) on sciu@westmidlands.police.uk or by calling 101 and quoting log 5400 of 25 July.

"Alternatively, you can also contact us via Live Chat on our website."