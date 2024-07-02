Thief behind one-man crime wave faces jail after admitting stealing from supermarkets and pharmacies

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Ashley Roden's one-man crime wave was brought to a halt when he was arrested whilst trying to flee the scene of a burglary by climbing over rooftops in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, on June 27.

The 32-year-old went on to admit to 20 crimes ranging from burglary, to theft and assault throughout June.

Ashley Roden

Roden's offending began early in the month when he burgled a supermarket.

Then, on June 15, he began a spree of burglary and shoplifting offences at multiple supermarkets and pharmacies across Birmingham.

In the process, he also breached a community behaviour order set upon him and assaulted staff.

After reviewing CCTV footage, police linked Roden, of no fixed address, to all of the offences.

He pleaded guilty to the charges at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Friday.

He was remanded in custody and is set to be sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on July 26.