Festive star lights up college thanks to Sutton Coldfield businesses

A huge golden festive star is now lighting up the bustling main entrance of the college in Lichfield Road, thanks to funding from Visit Royal Sutton Coldfield Business Improvement District (BID).

The star is just one of numerous attractions and events this Christmas being paid for by the BID, which is funded by 377 businesses in the town centre.

BID Manager Michelle Baker said: “The star at the college looks fantastic, and has brought a little Christmas magic to students, as well as providing a colourful sight to people entering the town centre from Lichfield Road.

“Visit Royal Sutton Coldfield is there to support the whole of the town centre, from the college right up to Maney Corner, so we wanted to provide something that would help connect the campus with everything that is going on for Christmas.”

The college’s Assistant Principal, Dagen Thompson, said: “We are always trying to create links between the college and local businesses, and our relationship with the BID is really important as it allows us to not only connect with our neighbours in the town centre but to share the creativity of our students and to highlight the skills they are developing.

“We are creating the workforce of the future here, with the students learning all kinds of skills from accounts to hospitality, from business planning to digital, so we want to nurture opportunities for our students to feel connected with the town centre and all the opportunities there.

“It’s an exciting time for the town centre with so much change on the horizon, and the BID is playing a big role in that by helping bring everyone together.

“The star at the front of the college is a great example of how we all share the same aims for the town centre – and it really adds to the Christmas feel too!”

Elsewhere in the town centre, the build-up to Christmas continues with regular attractions including music, real reindeers and Raymond Briggs’s much-loved Snowman. There is also a giant illuminated Happy Christmas frame for selfies and photos, installed in The Gracechurch Centre outside Costa, also funded by the BID.