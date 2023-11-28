Keeping active is secret to long life, says 100-year-old grandmother

Joy McCliskie, who was born in Oldbury, celebrated the milestone surrounded by her friends and family at Mercia Grange care home in Sutton Coldfield, where she now lives.

Staff decorated the nursing home’s lounge with balloons, banners and surprised Joy with a special birthday cake, baked by the one of team, for everyone to enjoy.

When asked about how she felt about becoming a centenarian, Joy replied: “I am amazed to have reached that age.”

Joy, who was born on November 5, 1923, moved to Sutton Coldfield after marrying her husband, Douglas, in 1948.

She worked as an orthopaedic nurse at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital for her entire career.

The keen knitter has two daughters, Alison and Kate, and four grandchildren – Ben, Lucy, Thomas and Hannah.

Revealing her secret to a long life, she said it was having an “independent spirit and staying in good health by keeping active as much as possible".

Lynn Bennett, care home manager, said: “Joy is a beloved resident at Mercia Grange, and it was a pleasure to help her celebrate this tremendous milestone.

“Everything we do centres around helping residents to live fulfilling lives, which is why we are always eager to mark special occasions.

"Joy’s 100th birthday was no exception.

“It was a delight to raise a glass in her honour – happy birthday, Joy!”