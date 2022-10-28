Driver charged with causing death of man in M6 motorway crash

A 41-year-old man has now been charged with a number of offences

The incident took place during the early hours of October 14 on the southbound carriageway of the motorway.

Following the collision, 35-year-old David Draghita, from Sutton Coldfield, was taken to hospital but died as a result of his injuries on October 16.

Three other people were taken to hospital, one of which has since been discharged.

A 41-year-old man has now been charged with a number of offences and has appeared at Leicester Magistrates’ Court.

Christian Taylor, of Preston Road, Warwickshire, has been charged with one count of causing death by dangerous driving.

He is also charged with three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and one count of possession of a bladed article.

Following the hearing, Taylor's case has been sent to Leicester Crown Court, with a preliminary date set for November 28.

David Draghita worked for Turpins Bar & Grill, who shared a tribute following the incident.

It reads: "Right now we are mourning. Last night we were devastated to hear our very own David died after a tragic car incident.