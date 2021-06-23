Harry Potter star shares his magical memories of Sutton school

Bethany Griffin and Oliver Phelps at United Reform Church Food Bank in Sutton Coldfield Photo by Fabio De Paola

Oliver and twin brother James have gone on to achieve international stardom as Fred and George, alongside Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, in the Harry Potter film franchise.

But the twins have remained grounded and Oliver said: "They were such good days at Little Sutton.

"I just remember it being in the countryside.

"I've been lucky enough to go back since and that was a special moment for both James and I to go back and see it.

"The actual feel of the place hadn't changed at all, I didn't think so anyway, which is nice.

"It was a great school to be at and I am just so proud to be from the area. People in the West Midlands are great, they are just as you find them."

Oliver is currently involved in #DoIt4Youth – a four-part, four-week DofE inspired sponsored challenge to raise money to support young people across the UK.

He has been named captain for the Central region – other captains across the UK include Hannah Cockroft, JJ Chalmers, James McVey, Alice Beer and Matt Johnson.

The challenges are GET UP where you can choose a physical activity like cycling, walking, running or climbing, SKILL UP where you can learn a new skill, FREE UP where you can give up something like junk food, sugar, meat or social media and HAND UP where you can lend a hand in your local community.

And Oliver is hoping people might take up the challenge themselves or sponsor his team.

“You can sponsor Team Central England at dofe.org/DoIt4Youth or set up your own fundraising page and complete your own set of challenges.

“The money raised could help get more young people across the West Midlands and Central England involved in the DofE – especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds – so they can feel limitless.