Multi-vehicle collision causes weekend chaos on motorway

Emergency services rushed to the scene following reports of a major collision on the M42 southbound between Junction 5 for Solihull and Junction 4 for Shirley.

On arrival, emergency services discovered a number of vehicles involved in a collision, with road policing units quickly closing two lanes of the four-lane motorway.

On X, National Highways announced the incident, they said: "2 lanes (of) 4 are now CLOSED on the M42 southbound between J5 Solihull and J4 Shirley due to a multi-vehicle collision.

National Highways Traffic Officers are on the scene. There are currently delays of 30 mins and approx. 3 miles of congestion."

One lane reopened at around 12pm, with commuters being warned of approximately three miles of congestion.

On X, National Highways continued: " 1 lane is now CLOSED on the M42 southbound between J5 Solihull and J4 Shirley for recovery and clear up works following a multi vehicle collision.

There are currently delays of 30 mins and approx. 3 miles of congestion."

Emergency services have been approached for more information.