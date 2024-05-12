Two men arrested after being taken to hospital following disorder

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Two men were taken to hospital after the disorder at 4am and both were subsequently arrested for affray.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We are appealing for information after a disorder broke out on Broad Street, Birmingham in the early hours of this morning. The incident happened on the junction of Ozells Way and Broad Street at around 4am.

"A man, aged 26, suffered injuries to his chest and head which could be life-changing.

"A second man, aged 23, has suffered a facial injury which is not believed to be serious. They were both taken to hospital for treatment and have been arrested on suspicion of affray."

The spokesman added: "The men will be questioned in due course while our enquiries continue. Anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact us via Live Chat on our website or call 101 quoting 577 of May 12."