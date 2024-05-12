Police launch investigation after gun fired at property in broad daylight

The alarm was raised at 4pm yesterday (Saturday) in Glendower Road.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We were alerted to a gun being used in Glendower Road at just before 4pm yesterday (Saturday). Damage was caused to a property although thankfully no-one was injured.

"The shooter is believed to have fled on foot and we're reviewing all CCTV possibilities alongside other enquiries. We're keen to hear from anyone who was in and around the area at the time any may have seen something, has dash cam footage or any information. We know how concerning this will have been in the community and we're determined to find out who was involved and why."

The spokesman added: "We'll have extra officers in the area to provide reassurance over the coming days. If you can help our enquiries you can contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, and quote 20/485811/24."