Delays into city after multiple car collision

The A38M leading into Birmingham has been down to two lanes for several hours after a collision involving four cars at around 8am which left debris strewn across the carriageway.

The Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) have been at the scene clearing the debris and removing the cars from the road, which leads from the M6 at junction 6 down to Birmingham city centre.

It meant that a lane was closed and traffic was building up, with delays on the M6 northbound approach and the A5127 Gravelly Hill entrance.

A spokesman for CMPG said: "The A38M in to the city is down to two lanes due to a multiple RTC involving 4 cars.

"We had to close the inbound for a short time to clear debris and move vehicles.

"Please find alternative routes if possible. At present we are just awaiting recovery for 3 of the 4 vehicles."

The incident was confirmed as cleared and the road fully reopened at 8.39am.