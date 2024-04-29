Driver taken into custody after being found to be disqualified

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The officers from the West Midlands Police Road Crime Team were out on patrol in Quinton on Monday morning when they saw the Ford Focus being driven and found it to be cloned.

The driver was pulled over after the team used tactics to avoid a pursuit, who then did checks on the car which found that the car wasn't stolen, but was cloned as the driver was disqualified from driving.

He was subsequently arrested and the car seized by officers.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police Road Crime Team said: "Road Crime Team officers saw this cloned Ford Focus in Quinton.

"It was stopped using tactics to avoid a pursuit and checks found it wasn’t stolen, but cloned to hide the fact the driver was disqualified, so he was arrested."