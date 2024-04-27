Appeal to find man after crossbow fired in Sutton Park and woman allegedly 'threatened'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The incident took place between late morning and midday on March 15.

The woman was walking in the park when she encountered a man firing a crossbow at a target he had set up.

When she confronted the man about what he was doing, he made threatening comments towards her, police said.

Do you recognise this man?

Sgt Charlotte Price, Sutton Coldfield Neighbourhood Policing Supervisor at West Midlands Police, said: "We understand that incidents such as this can cause alarm among the local community and in the weeks since this matter was reported to us we have been carrying out extensive queries.

"Despite our efforts, we have been unable to identify this man and we are now asking the public for their help.

"In the meantime, we will continue to carry out patrols in the area to offer reassurance to residents. Our officers are happy to speak to anyone about their concerns."

Anyone with information or those who recognise the man should contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101 and quoting crime reference 20/322657/24.