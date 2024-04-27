Jailed: Stalker who tracked woman's every move and broke into her home before beating her

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Ziaur Rahman, from Birmingham but of no fixed address, began to follow his victim's daily movements, checking up on her and questioning her ever move in 2021.

The victim even took out a restraining order to try to prevent any further contact.

Ziaur Rahman has been jailed for five years

In June 2022, things came to a head when Rahman forced his way into her property and repeatedly hit her.

She called the police to report the assault as well as the constant abuse and harassment.

Rahman was arrested and gave a no comment interview throughout his time in custody.

Police were still able to charge him and he was remanded in custody whilst they continued to piece together evidence.

He pleaded guilty to harassment and was sentenced to five years at Birmingham Crown Court on April 19.

Insp Matthew Owen, from the West Midlands Police Public Protection Unit, said: “We would like to commend the bravery of the woman who came forward to report the abuse she’d been suffering for a number of years and we hope it will encourage other victims of stalking to contact us.

“It is believed that one in five women and one in ten men experience stalking in their lifetime.

“Rahman was fixated and obsessed and repeatedly contacted his victim and continued to do so even when in prison.

"Stalking is a serious and distressing crime which can escalate, and in some cases, is a pre-cursor to violence or serious harm. Therefore, all reports of stalking are taken incredibly seriously."

Anyone who thinks they are being stalked should call 999 if they are in immediate danger or report it by calling 101 or online, where some police forces have dedicated reporting forms.

Alternatively, people can seek support from the National Stalking Helpline.