Two men who beat father to death on his doorstep face jail time

Ali Salih Abdalaah, aged 36, was killed in a hallway in October 2022 in Brecon Tower on Guild Close in Ladywood, Birmingham.

After a three week trial at Birmingham Crown Court, Dale Berry-Parkes, aged 32 from Birmingham, has been convicted of manslaughter.

A second man, Hardi Hamad, aged 35, also from Birmingham, pleaded guilty to manslaughter with diminished responsibility during the trial.

At around 6.20am on October 8, 2022, Ali had visited a shop on Soho Road before meeting a woman who he took back to his flat shortly after.

The woman called Hamad and Berry-Parkes at about 9am and claimed she had been sexually assaulted.

The two men then turned up outside of Ali's front door and fatally attacked him.

Walking out of the block of flats, CCTV footage shows Berry-Parkes throwing a set of car keys to Hamad, which belonged to their victim's red Kia.

The pair drove away in convoy in Ali's stolen car and a Peugeot, which they had arrived in.

Several days later, both of the vehicles were recovered with false plates.

Hamad and Berry-Parkes were arrested on October 12 after handing themselves in to a police station.

They are both set to be sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court at a later date.

In tribute to Ali, his family said: "Ali was a very hard working, happy and kind man.

"He was a loving father who dedicated his life to his children. He loved to work within the community, volunteering to help those less fortunate than himself.

"Our lives have been shattered. As a family and community particularly his young children, we are all devastated by his death which has changed our children’s lives forever.”

Det Ch Insp Laura Harrison, from the West Midlands Police Homicide Unit, described the killing as a "horrific, senseless attack".

Ms Harrison added: "Two children have been left without a father due to the appalling actions of Hamad and Berry-Parkes.

“I hope this conviction brings some closure to Ali’s family following their tragic loss. Our thoughts remain with them.”