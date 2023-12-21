Woman taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by car in Birmingham

Police were called to Witton Lane, Aston, just before 9am on Thursday.

The woman was hit by a car as she crossed the road and was taken to hospital by paramedics.

The driver is assisting police with their enquiries and the road near its junction with Aston Hall Road was closed while investigations continued.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with West Midlands Police via live chat on the force's website or by calling 101, quoting log 925 of December 21.