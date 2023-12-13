Man admits stabbing partner to death at home

Kinga Roskinska died on March 14 after being stabbed at the flat on Oxhill Road, Handsworth.

Pawel Ondycz, 50, went on trial this week charged with murder, but on Tuesday his plea of guilty to an alternative charge of manslaughter was accepted by the prosecution at Worcester Crown Court.

Kinga Roskinska

Kinga, aged 38, was found by paramedics and police officers with a stab wound to the leg.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, she was declared dead a short time later.

Ondycz was swiftly arrested by officers at the scene.

Instead of calling paramedics straight away after he stabbed Kinga, Ondycz called his friends for help, claiming he did not speak enough English to call 999.

He then falsely told emergency services Kinga had killed herself after she became jealous about another woman.

As part of investigations, police recovered blood stained clothing as well as various knives from the flat.

Ondycz was charged after admitting to a friend via text message that he had killed Kinga.

Det Sgt Ian Wilkins, of our Homicide team, said: “After reviewing phone records and interviewing witnesses, it became clear that Kinga had not stabbed herself and that Ondycz had told a series of lies to hide the fact that he had stabbed her.

"Ondycz and Kinga were in a relationship for around two years and during that time Ondycz had been violent towards her. The outcome will not bring Kinga back but I hope the fact that Ondycz has finally admitted stabbing her will be of some comfort to Kinga’s family."

Ondycz was remanded into custody ahead of being sentenced next Thursday.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Violence against women and girls is a priority for us, and we’re urging any victims of domestic abuse to get in touch so that we can help.

"If you are concerned you or someone you know could be in an abusive relationship, visit our dedicated page on the website."