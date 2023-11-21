Doreen lights up night sky as she switches on Birmingham's Christmas lights

Legend-dairy queen of the Black Country and Birmingham Hippodrome pantomime star Doreen Tipton lit up the city sky when she turned on the Jewellery Quarter Christmas Lights on Friday, followed by a firework display.

Doreen, who is playing the role of Doreen the Cow in Jack and the Beanstalk, took some time to meet some local panto fans and dance to local band The Black Jeans, who provided music on the evening.

Doreen is back for her seventh year at the Hippodrome and joins Alison Hammond as Spirit of the Beans, Hippodrome favourite Matt Slack playing Jake Trot who is back for a 10th year, and star of stage and screen Samantha Womack as Mrs Blunderbore.

Panto dame extraordinaire Andrew Ryan will play Dame Trot, Brummie local Alexanda O’Reilly is in the title role and West-End performer Billie-Kay is Princess Jill.

Jack and the Beanstalk will run at Birmingham Hippodrome from Saturday, December 16 until Sunday, January 28.

Tickets for Jack and the Beanstalk can be booked at birminghamhippodrome.com or by calling 0844 338 5000, with 0844 calls costing 4.5p per minute plus the phone company’s access charge.