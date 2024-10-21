Lights, canals, action: Peaky Blinders filming takes over city centre waterways

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The area around the Verve Lounge on Gas Street in Birmingham was the setting for the latest set of scenes for the new Netflix film, which will build on the six BBC TV series of the show to date.

Arriving on Monday, the boats, which are dressed in period fashion, were moored outside the Verve Lounge, with names including Thomas Coathupe & Sons Ltd – 1893, as well as W.G.E. Wyrely & Essington.

During the filming, there was no mooring of narrowboats allowed outside of the Tap & Spile pub, with all navigations suspended from 4pm on Monday to 1am on Tuesday, and the towpath closed until 6pm on Tuesday.

Peaky Blinders filming

A road closure will also be in place on Gas Street until 2am on Tuesday.

Brian Hughes, chairman of Westside BID, said: "The canals around here create fantastic backdrops that really fit the historic scenes needed for Peaky Blinders and we're thrilled to have the film crew and actors here."

Peaky Blinders filming

Jo Becket, location manager for film production company Oblik, said in a letter to Westside businesses: “Our filming will be taking place for one evening on October 21.

“A full towpath closure will be in place on Birmingham city centre path/immediate area around Gas Street Basin from 8am October 20 until 6pm October 22, so we can put temporary set dressing in to facilitate filming and for the safety of our crew and public whilst working near the water.

“This will be facilitated and approved by Canal and River Trust and Film Birmingham.

The boats were being moored up as part of filming of the new film

"A road closure will also be in place on Gas Street from 3pm on October 21 to 2am on October 22.

“During the preparation and filming period, parking suspensions are in place in several city centre roads including Berkley Street, Gas Street, Holliday Street and Bridge Street.

The area around Gas Street was being transformed into the period associated with the series

"Please be assured that we will try hard to minimise any disruption to residents and businesses during our hours of operation.”

Creator Steven Knight said he had always promised to try to shoot as much of Peaky Blinders in Birmingham as possible, with the TV series mostly shot at locations in Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds and the Black Country Living Museum near Dudley.

The casting of the new Netflix film version, codenamed The Immortal Man, features the return of the now Oscar-winning Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby.

Other stars are set to include Tim Roth (Reservoir Dogs), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible) and Saltburn star Barry Keoghan.