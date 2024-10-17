New immersive game experience ready to open in Birmingham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Clays, a virtual clay target shooting experience located in the Piccadilly Arcade, will feature interiors inspired by the British countryside, focusing on its scenery and greenery.

It provides the experience of clay pigeon shooting, while also offering two large bars, premium food and a new concept called the Clays Arcade, which creates a quick-fire playing experience for groups as small as two players.

Similar to the regular games on offer, the arcade allows guests faster gameplay opportunities in a space amongst other guests.

The premium food menu, designed by Culinary Director Roger Olsson, has a selection of options for groups of all sizes.

For larger groups, there are multiple sharing platter options including a vegetarian platter which features ‘KFC’ Korean fried cauliflower, a seasonal vegetable pastry roll, sweetcorn ribs, English crisps and giant green olives.

Pizzettes, a Clays speciality, with artisan handmade crispy dough bases, fully loaded with fresh toppings, will also be available as will small plates and snacks, including a Cobble Lane charcuterie, English Trout Ceviche and a pork and venison scotch egg.

Also on offer is a wide range of expertly crafted cocktails, such as Jack’s Orchard, a clarified cocktail crafted with Jack Daniel’s Apple Whiskey, fresh apple juice and a touch of toffee essence.

Founder and CEO of Clays, Tom Snellock, said “We are thrilled that we are getting closer to the opening of our latest venue in the heart of Birmingham and are excited to announce the launch of our new concept Clays Arcade, an exclusive for the city.

"Clays Arcade offers guests a fast-paced gameplay experience and is tailored to smaller groups; perfect for date nights, catching up with friends and work socials.

"We pride ourselves on offering an incredible social experience with best-in-class hospitality, meaning guests will be able to enjoy our unique concept alongside our high-quality F&B menus which have been expertly designed by our talented team.

"We can’t wait for guests to come and experience what we have to offer first-hand.”

To make a booking, visit the Clays website.