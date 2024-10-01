Long-awaited Peaky Blinders movie shoot is underway in the West Midlands

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Series star Cillian Murphy has arrived in town for the start of work on the Birmingham-based project with filming beginning in the Digbeth and Small Heath areas of the city.

Fans are also hopeful that the cast and crew will return to Dudley's Black Country Living Museum, in Tipton Road, shoot some scenes for the movie which is due to be released on streaming service Nextflix.

The Facebook page In Digbeth posted: "Peaky Blinders movie is officially in production!

"The Peaky Blinders movie starring Cillian Murphy is officially filming and we couldn’t be more excited!

"Expect to see some familiar faces like Rebecca Ferguson, Barry Keoghan, and Tim Roth.

"In even more exciting news for Brum, Digbeth Loc Studios will soon offer trainee opportunities across casting, location scouting, set design, and working with top talent!

"This is a big moment for the city’s growing film industry."

The BBC Peaky Blinders series ran from 2013 to 2022 and followed the rise of the Shelby family from after the First World War.

The film is now expected to pick up the family's fortunes a few years later entering the Second World War years.

Peaky Blinders, a worldwide success, was created by Walsall-born Stephen Knight, who helped to set up the Digbeth Loc Studios, in a bid to generate more film production opportunities in the region by setting up training facilities and job openings.

Knight was also behind the BBC dramas This Town, a celebration of the rise of Two Tone music and culture in, particularly Coventry, Birmingham and the Black Country. And an adaptation of Great Expectations which was filmed on Shrewsbury.